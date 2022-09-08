AMC Puts All Revenue and Distribution Under Kim Kelleher

AMC Networks, under new CEO Christina Spade, is consolidating its revenue generation and distribution operations under Kim Kelleher, who was named chief commercial officer for the company.

Josh Reader, president of distribution and development, is leaving the company early next year to start a venture in the content creation and blockchain business.

AMC Networks has been rejiggering its management team since Josh Sapan stepped down as CEO in 2021. He was replaced by Matt Blank on an interim basis and subsequently succeeded in August by Spade, who had been chief financial officer.

“A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the perfect executive to lead it,” Spade said.

“She has brought her own unique talent, ingenuity and dynamic leadership to our commercial revenue group. We are thrilled to apply her abilities to an even more comprehensive role to drive the company’s top-line growth,” Spade said, adding that “Josh Reader is a valued colleague who has made a significant contribution to our success and positioned us well for the future. We are grateful for his leadership and we wish him great success in his new venture.”

Kelleher, who reports to Spade, joined the company in 2019 to run advertising sales as president of commercial revenue and partnership. She had been chief brand officer at Condé Nast.

In addition to the ad sales team, under the new structure, Roy Cho, who has been promoted to executive VP of distribution; Mike Pears, executive VP of distribution and content sales; and Amy Leasca, senior VP of partner management, will report to Kelleher. Barbara Kalosieh, Senior Vice President of Distribution, will report to Cho.

“I am emboldened by the opportunity to take on additional management responsibilities that help drive our business and move into a role that encompasses the entire portfolio of our premium distribution offerings and commercial relationships,” Kelleher said. “This fully integrated team will connect and leverage all of AMC Networks’ assets — our high-quality original programming, our loyal audiences and our strong subscriber services and brands — for our mutual benefit and value creation.”

Reader joined AMC Networks in 2011 as director of business development and advanced platforms. He assumed his current post in 2019.

“My time at AMC Networks has been the highlight of my career to date,” Reader said. “I am forever grateful for the experiences I have had here and the friends and colleagues I have made, both within and outside the office. I am excited to build a new company that connects video creators and fans through blockchain technology, but I will certainly miss working with everyone here. I will always be a fan of AMC Networks’ content and people, and I’ll be cheering loudly from the sidelines for Chris, Kim and the entire company.” ■