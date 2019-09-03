AMC Networks Names Kelleher as Head of Ad Sales

AMC Networks said it has hired Kim Kelleher as president of advertising sales and partnerships, effective Tuesday.

Kelleher had been chief brand officer at Condé Nast. She replaced Scott Collins, who left the company last month and will report to AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan.

“Kim Kelleher is a dynamic leader who has had success and outsized impact everywhere she has worked. We are pleased to welcome her to AMC Networks to continue to drive the ongoing evolution of our ad sales function across our linear television networks, in digital and through a variety of new and emerging technologies,” Sapan said.

“Our advertising partners recognize the unique value of our content and ability to connect their brands and messages to highly engaged viewers and fans. Kim is the ideal person to build on our success in this critical area of our business, to attend to our current strong relationships and identify new partnerships and opportunities,” Sapan said.

Last month, during AMC Networks’ second quarter earnings report, the company said that its domestic ad revenue was down 11.1% to $219 million. The company chalked up the decline to fewer episodes of its big shows The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

AMC also said that under Collins, the company had completed its upfront sales for the 2019-20 television season, getting double-digit price increases for shows on the AMC Network.

Before becoming chief brand officer at Condé Nast. she was chief business officer of the company’s GQ, GQ Style, Golf Digest, Golf World, Pitchfork and Wired Media Group.

Earlier, she was president of Say Media, worldwide publisher of Time and VP, publisher of Sports Illustrated.

"I am thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at AMC Networks at a time when innovation and creative thinking are leading the future of the industry,” Kelleher said. “The company’s strong slate of original programming gives us a solid foundation to innovate how we reach and monetize our loyal audiences across all of our well-defined networks, unique events and emerging digital platforms and technologies. This is an exciting and energizing opportunity and I am looking forward to leading this team to continued success and distinction in a competitive environment.”