Len Fogge Joins AMC Networks as President, Marketing

AMC Networks continued to make changes in its leadership team, with marketing veteran Len Fogge named president of marketing.

The company also said that Miquel Penella, the president of AMC’s Streaming Services, will also oversee the company’s global division.

Fogge will report to Matt Blank, who became interim CEO when Josh Sapan stepped down last year. Fogge and Blank worked closely together when they were both with Showtime. Fogge has been consulting with AMC for several months.

Penella will also report to Blank.

“As we advance our differentiated targeted streaming strategy and continue our legacy of curating and showcasing excellent premium content, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Len and Miquel in these key roles,” said Blank. “I had the benefit of working with Len for many years at Showtime and there’s no one better when it comes to elevating brands and putting the customer experience first. Under Miquel, our streaming business has flourished, and with this new expanded role our international and streaming operations will be more closely aligned, enabling us to accelerate our growth.”

AMC has been going through some management changes, with Christina Spade coming in as CFO and also taking on COO responsibilities .

Penella was CEO of RLJ Entertainment when it was acquired by AMC Networks. ■