Gray Names Eric Walters GM Of Twin Falls, Idaho, Stations
Gray Television said it named Eric Walters as general manager of its TV stations in Twin Falls, Idaho, effective June 12, 2023.
Walters will oversee KMVT-TV, the CBS affiliate in the market, and KSVT-LD, which carries Fox programming.
He will succeed Kathy Silk, who is retiring after nearly 30 year in the broadcast business.
Walters is currently news director at WDBJ-TV and WZBJ-TV, Gray’s stations in Roanoke, Va. WDBJ has launched several new newscasts, including a weekly digital newscast in Spanish.
