Gray Names Eric Walters GM Of Twin Falls, Idaho, Stations

By Jon Lafayette
( Broadcasting & Cable )
Eric Walters (Image credit: Gray Television)

Gray Television said it named Eric Walters as general manager of its TV stations in Twin Falls, Idaho, effective June 12, 2023.

Walters will oversee KMVT-TV, the CBS affiliate in the market, and KSVT-LD, which carries Fox programming. 

He will succeed Kathy Silk, who is retiring after nearly 30 year in the broadcast business.

Walters is currently news director at WDBJ-TV and WZBJ-TV, Gray’s stations in Roanoke, Va. WDBJ has launched several new newscasts, including a weekly digital newscast in Spanish.

