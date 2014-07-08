Fates Roundup, Tuesday, July 8, 2014

Below is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Kate Juergens is exiting her post as chief creative officer an executive VP of ABC Family, network president Tom Ascheim announced in staff email on July 8.Lynn Stepanian, senior VP of acquisitions and scheduling, is also leaving the company. Their departures com seven months after Ascheim took the helm of ABC Family from Michael Riley. Juergens joined the network in 2004 and was promoted to chief creative officer in May 2013. Stepanian came on board in 2012.

Katie Jacobs Stanton has been tapped to helm global media for Twitter, it was announced on July 8. Stanton, who is a former Google and Yahoo exec, succeeds Chloe Sladden in the role. Sladden and COO Ali Rowghani both left the social media site in June.

Kal Penn will host and produce Mapology for National Geographic Channel, the network announced during TCA on July 8.Mapology will explore how infographics, maps and data impact our everyday lives.

Chris Bowick has been named to the board of Calix, a network access technology specialist, it was announced on July 8. Bowick fills the seat vacated by Michael Ashby, who retired in February. Bowick is the founder and president of The Bowick Group.

E.R. Bert Medina has been upped to president of WPLG, Inc., it was announced on July 8. Medina was previously VP and general manager under Graham Holdings Inc. WPLG is a Berkshire Hathaway Company.

Rightster has acquired Viral Spiral, a video management and licensing firm, and has proposed the acquisitions of Base79, a digital video business, the company announced on July 8. In conjunction with the procurements, Rightster has reorganized its executive team to include Base79’s Patrick Walker. Former CEO and cofounder of YouTube Chad Hurley has also joined the company’s advisory committee and is now a shareholder.

Former Travel Channel President Laureen Ong has been named to WWE’s board of directors, the network announced on July 7. Ong left the Travel Channel last year after Scripps Networks Interactive bought the network.

The Screen Actors Guild has opened up nominations for the 21st annual SAG Awards. Nominations can be submitted online at sagawards.org/submissions. The deadline to submit is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. PT. Nominees all be unveiled on Dec. 10 with the winners announced Jan. 25, 2015.

The FCC announced July 7 the members of teams that will manage the proposed Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV merger reviews. The appointments include: general counsel Jonathan Sallet as head of the steering committee for both transactions; FCC attorney Hillary Burchuk at the helm of the Comcast/TWC team; the Wireline Competition Bureau’s Bill Dever as Burchuk’s deputy; Jamillia Padua Ferris, a partner with Hunton & Williams, to lead the AT&T/DirecTV merger; and the Office of Strategic Planning & Policy Analysis’ Elizabeth Andrion as Williams’ deputy. William Rogerson and Shane Greenstein have also been tapped to work on both deals with Rogerson as senior economist and Greenstein as senior economic consultant.

Mike Garber has been appointed VP and news director for KTVT-KTXA Dallas, the CBS-owned pair announced on July 7. Garber joins KTVT-KTXA from WPTV-WFLX West Palm Beach, where had served as news director since 2012.

WXYZ Detroit meteorologist Dave Rexroth was injured July 4 during a fireworks accident in Iowa City. Rexroth, who has lost sight in his left eye, is set to undergo surgery on July 9 to receive a prosthetic eye. He is expected to fully recover by September.

Lucas Shaw will cover the TV and music industries for Bloomberg News, it was announced on July 7. Shaw, who previously served as TheWrap’s film reporter, will start at Bloomberg Aug. 18.

Gregory M. Resh has been tapped as senior VP of finance for NBCUniversal’s Hispanic Enterprises and Content division. Resh, who previously served as VP of finance on the corporate side, will report to Marlene Dooner, executive VP of Hispanic Enterprises and Content. In his new role, the exec will oversee the finances of all of NBCU’s Hispanic properties including networks Telemundo and mun2 as well as the Telemundo Stations Group.

Penn Jillette will host Sportsman Channel clip show Camp Stew, it was announced on July 3. The series was greenlit for 10 episodes and will feature a number of outdoor lifestyles clips.

Jennifer Lyons has been upped news director at WGN Chicago, it was announced on July 2. Lyons has been with WGN for 21 years, most recently serving as news director. Her promotion comes three months after Greg Easterly was named general manager of the Tribune-owned CW affiliate.

Amy Collins has been appointed general manager of WSTM and WSTQ Syracuse and will oversee sales and non-programming services for WTVH. Collins had been VP of sales at the trio since 2009. Granite Broadcasting-owned CBS affiliate WTVH has a joint sales and services agreement with WSTM (NBC) and WSTQ (CW).

Alison Morris has been upped to VP of Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, UK and Ireland, it was announced on July 2. Morris, who has served in various senior roles with the company for seven years, will lead Warner Bros.’ UK sales operation, which includes film, television, animation and short-form content. She will report to Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain, and Robert Blair, executive VP of Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, EMEA.