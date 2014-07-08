Katie Jacobs Stanton to Head Global Media at Twitter

Former Google and Yahoo executive Katie Jacobs Stanton will assume responsibility for global media at Twitter, making her the social media company’s point person with top TV, sports and music players.

Stanton’s appointment as the social media company’s VP of global media was first reported by Variety and had been earlier predicted by Re/code.

Faced with pressure to speed up growth and justify the lofty valuation of its stock following its 2013 IPO, Twitter recently underwent a management reshuffling that led to the departure of former media head Chloe Sladden and COO Ali Rowghani in June.

The four year Twitter veteran had previously been VP of international market development.

Besides previously working at Yahoo and Google, Stanton also held posts under President Obama in the White House and Hillary Clinton in the State Department.