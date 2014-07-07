Garber Named KTVT-KTXA News Director

Mike Garber has been named VP and news director at KTVT-KTXA Dallas. CBS owns the pair. He comes from WPTV-WFLX West Palm Beach, where he was news director since 2012, and starts in Dallas this month.

"I am thrilled to have someone of Mike's caliber and expertise join us,” said Gary Schneider, president and general manager. “He is a proven leader with a great track record, and we look forward to having him oversee the outstanding team of news professionals here at CBS 11 and TXA 21."

Garber was news director at WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville from 2008 to 2012.

“I am pleased to be joining the smart and experienced team at CBS 11 and TXA 21,” Garber said. “My new colleagues have long done a terrific job of putting the community first, and I look forward to making sure that we keep that focus and provide the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the highest quality local news coverage in the market."

Garber began his career as a sports producer at WTVT Tampa.