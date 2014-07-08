Chris Bowick Joins Calix Board

Chris Bowick, a cable vet who last served as SVP of engineering and the CTO of Cox Communications, has been named to the board of network access technology specialist Calix, replacing Michael Ashby, who retired as CFO in February.

Bowick, who retired from Cox in 2009, founded and currently serves as president of The Bowick Group, a provider of technology, product, business and executive development advice and counsel to clients in the cable and telecom industries. Bowick is also a strategy advisor for VQLink, a video quality measurement vendor; is an executive advisor at Forté Ventures LP, an investment firm launched in 2012; and serves as a technical advisor to Gainspeed, a startup that is developing a "virtual" Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP).

Before Cox, Bowick also served in key technology leadership slots at Charter Communications, Jones Intercable (now part of Comcast) and Scientific-Atlanta (now part of Cisco Systems).

For the full story visit Multichannel.com.