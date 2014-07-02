Collins Named WSTM-WSTQ General Manager

Amy Collins, WSTM, WTVH and WSTQ Syracuse VP of sales, has been named general manager of WSTM (NBC) and WSTQ (CW), and will oversee sales and non-programming services at WTVH (CBS), which has a joint sales and shared services relationship with the pair. Granite Broadcasting owns WTVH.

“We are excited to have Amy lead the team in Syracuse where she has spent the past 15 years and has developed solid, long-term relationships within the community,” said Steve Marks, co-COO at Sinclair. “She has a proven track record of success in sales management and building strategic business partnerships, which we look forward to expanding.”

Collins got the VP of sales title in 2009. She was local sales and general sales manager of WTVH 2002 to 2009, national sales manager before that, and account executive at the station from 1999 to 2000.

“Having grown with these stations over the past 15 years, I am thrilled to be able to lead this team into the future with a great company like Sinclair,” commented Ms. Collins. “We have strong leadership and an exceptional team in Syracuse that is committed to our viewers, community and business partners.”