Lyons Named WGN News Director

Jennifer Lyons has been named news director at WGN Chicago. A 21-year veteran of WGN’s newsroom, Lyons was named assistant news director in 2008. Prior to that, she was an executive producer.

“As Chicago’s Very Own, [WGN] felt it was important to have a leader who knows Chicago,” said Greg Easterly, president and general manager. “Jennifer is the entire package: a track record of success, forward thinking, with strong editorial judgment and her pulse on Chicago.”

Prior to her time at WGN, Lyons worked at WHO Des Moines and KWQC Davenport (Iowa). She started her career in Des Moines as a photographer and live truck operator.

Owned by Tribune, WGN is Chicago’s CW affiliate. Easterly was named general manager March 31.