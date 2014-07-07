WXYZ Chief Meteorologist Rexroth Injured in Fireworks Accident

Dave Rexroth, WXYZ Detroit chief meteorologist, was seriously injured in a fireworks accident in Iowa City July 4. He’s lost sight in his left eye and is scheduled to undergo surgery on July 9. Rexroth will receive a prosthetic eye, reports WXYZ.com, and expects a full recovery by September.

Rexroth is a 14-year veteran of the Scripps station.

“Everybody here has him in their thoughts and prayers,” said Ed Fernandez, vice president and general manager of WXYZ. “If I know Dave, he’ll come through stronger. He’s a phenomenal meteorologist and a better person.”