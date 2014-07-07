NBCUniversal’s Hispanic Enterprises and Content Appoints Gregory Resh as Senior VP of Finance

Gregory M. Resh has been appointed senior VP of finance for NBCUniversal’s Hispanic Enterprises and Content. Resh, who had been serving as NBCUniversal’s VP of finance, will oversee all financial planning, analyses and accounting for Telemundo studios, network, international division and cable channel mun2 in addition to working with Telemundo Stations group.

A graduate of Towson University with an M.B.A from Loyola University, Resh has worked at NBCUniversal since May 2012, when he directed financial processes for O&TS East Coast studio operations, facility operations, engineering and graphics divisions. He previously served as director of finance for Comcast Corporation’s Mid-Atlantic region.

Based in Miami, Resh will report to Marlene Dooner, the executive VP of Hispanic Enterprises and Content.

“Greg brings a wealth of experience both at NBCUniversal and Comcast,” Dooner said. “His focus on financial and operational excellence, coupled with a strong track record in managing financial processes and expanding production and facility operations, will be a great addition to our team and help support our profitability and growth goals.”