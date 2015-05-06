Fates Roundup, May 5, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations announced the appointment of Ric Harris to president and general manager of NBCU-owned stations NBC10/WCAU and Telemundo 62/WWSI in the Philadelphia area. Harris had been president and general manager of NBC Connecticut/WVIT for the past two years.

KLAS Las Vegas general manager Emily Neilson is leaving her post this summer after 35 years with the station, including the last 11 as GM. Neilson, who started at KLAS in 1980 as a clerk for traffic and accounting, told the staff her decision last month.

Ana Salas Siegel is joining NBCUniversal’s Hispanic Enterprises and Content as general counsel. Salas Siegel, who previously worked at Fox Latin America Channels and Fox International Channels, will supervise all legal resources and manage daily operations of the legal department. She starts June 1.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers has voted singer-songwriter Paul Williams to his fourth term as chairman and president of the music rights group. Doug Wood, a TV and commercial music producer, was elected writer vice chairman, while Cromwell Music VP Irwin Z. Robinson was re-elected publisher vice chairman.

Cumulus Media announced May 5 the hiring of Lori Lewis as VP of social media. Lewis, who had been director of digital and social strategy at Jacobs Media for the last four years, will create integrated social media strategies with Cumulus’ programming and sales teams for its radio stations as well as Westwood One.

David Preschlack, Disney & ESPN Media Networks’ executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, is departing the company. Preschlack will remain until the end of the year in an advisory role. The news comes not long after his longtime boss, executive VP of sales and marketing Sean Bratches, announced he was leaving by the end of the year.

Fox 28 has tapped Faran Fronczak as its new prime time newscast coanchor alongside Tom Powell. Fronczak, who joined the station in 2013, has been coanchor of the morning news. Current coanchor Traci Capellman announced last month that she was leaving. Her last day will be May 20, with Fronczak joining the primetime newscast full time the following day.

Sensory Interactive has welcomed Rob Hedrick to its firm as associate director, business development. Hedrick, who has won multiple Emmy and Telly awards, previously worked with the NBA, NHL, NCAA and WNBA as executive producer for Monumental Network in Washington, D.C.

Charles Benton, chairman of the board of the Benton Foundation, died April 29 of cancer. He was 84. Benton, the son of foundation founder William Benton, became chairman in 1981 and was also a member of the FCC's Consumer Advisory Committee on the DTV transition. The Benton Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to media in the public interest.

Azteca America announced April 30 the appointment of three new local sales managers in various affiliate stations. They are Simon Maldonado at KAZD in Dallas, Oscar Duarte at KAZA in Los Angeles and Elizabeth Aleman-Longoria at KVDF in San Antonio.

WHDF Huntsville has appointed Maryann Balbo as general manager of the Lockwood Broadcast Group-owned station, effective immediately. Balbo, who was WTVD Raleigh’s director of marketing and digital, formerly worked at the Tampa Bay Times, WNCN Raleigh and Time Warner Cable’s News 14 in North Carolina.

WMOR Tampa-St. Petersburg has upped Pamela Barber to president and general manager of the Hearst TV station. Barber, who joined WMOR in 2006 and had been serving as general sales manager, succeeds Kenneth A. Lucas, who is retiring in June after 17 years at the helm of the independent station.

Starz announced April 29 that it had elevated Ken Segna to senior VP of original programming. Segna, who joined Starz in 2010 as an executive assistant and had been serving as VP of original programming, will continue to lead new development and current productions, such as Power and Survivor’s Remorse.

ABC News has tapped Dan Silver as executive producer for ABC News Digital. Silver, an Emmy-winning producer who worked at ESPN and ESPN Films for eight years, will lead the digital editorial team and generate new forms of digital content.

Crown Media Family Networks announced April 29 the promotion of Lisa Barroso to senior VP of distribution. The Chicago-based Barroso will help increase the distribution for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries with the senior distribution team. Barroso was previously VP of distribution.

Warner Bros. April 29 announced executive appoints that will form the creative team for its digital series production unit Blue Ribbon Content. Peter Girardi will serve as senior VP, creative, affairs; Zoe Friedman will serve as senior VP, development; Lance Sloane will serve as VP, development and production; and Alexandra Davis will serve as director, development and production.

Lila Everett is launching Millennimedia, a media and entertainment marketing agency specializing in multimedia campaigns. Everett, the CEO, previously worked at the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, Bravo, Showtime and Fox Sports.

Nick Febrizio has joined Asia TV USA Ltd., as senior VP, distribution and affiliate marketing. Febrizio, who previously worked at A&E Network as a member of the History launch team, will oversee distribution of ZEE networks’ growing suite, which includes ZEE TV and Z Living.