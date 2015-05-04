Distribution Exec Preschlack Leaving ESPN, Disney

David Preschlack, the longtime distribution executive at ESPN and Disney networks, is leaving the company as executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Disney & ESPN Media Networks. He is leaving voluntarily, ESPN officials said, and will be staying on in advisory role until the end of the year.

His decision comes relatively soon after his longtime boss, Sean Bratches, the ESPN executive VP of sales and marketing, said he was leaving by year's end.

In an internal announcement, ESPN president John Skipper said: "I wanted to share with all of you the information just relayed this morning to his team that David Preschlack has decided to leave ESPN. David has been here for some 20 years marked by a tremendous amount of hard work on his part, continuous success and an innovative spirit that has served us very well."

