Starz Ups Ken Segna to Senior VP, Original Programming

Ken Segna has been promoted to senior VP of original programming at Starz, the network announced Wednesday.

Segna will continue to manage new development and current productions, including Power and Survivor’s Remorse.

Among the new series Segna will oversee production on are The Girlfriend Experience (13-part anthology series from Steven Soderbergh), The One Percent (10-episode drama from Alejandro González Iñárritu), and Counterpart (a supernatural drama starring J.K. Simmons).

Segna most recently served as VP of original programming and joined Starz in 2010 as an executive assistant.

Segna was an assistant at Creative Artists Agency prior to joining Starz.