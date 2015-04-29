Pam Barber Named WMOR Tampa GM

Pamela Barber, a 30-year broadcast executive, has been promoted from general sales manager to president and general manager of WMOR Tampa-St. Petersburg. She succeeds Kenneth A. Lucas at the Hearst TV station, who will retire in June after 17 years atop the independent station.

"Pam has played an instrumental role in WMOR's success over the past decade," said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. "She's worked closely with Ken in strengthening WMOR's programming, marketing and community presence with both viewers and advertisers. She also was deeply involved in the development and launch of secondary local channels, including the Estrella Spanish-language network and the This TV movie channel."

Barber joined WMOR in 2006 as general sales manager after being director of sales at WFOR Tampa. Before WFOR she held several positions at WTSP, also in Tampa.