Balbo Tapped for GM at WHDF Hunstville

Maryann Balbo has been named general manager at WHDF Huntsville, which is owned by Lockwood Broadcast Group. Her appointment is effective immediately. She was director of marketing and digital at WTVD Raleigh, and previously worked at the Tampa Bay Times and WNCN Raleigh.

WHDF is the CW affiliate in DMA No. 79.

"I've known Maryann for years and she is a true asset to the broadcast industry and will be for WHDF," said Gerald Walsh, VP of Lockwood Broadcast Group.

Balbo's experience also includes a stint at Time Warner Cable's News 14 in North Carolina.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the WHDF and Lockwood Broadcast Group team," said Balbo. "An experienced and talented staff with trusted programming is a perfect fit for my style. I look forward to continuing to build on the extraordinary momentum already in place."