Sean Bratches Leaving ESPN

ESPN’s top ad man is leaving the network after 27 years.

The company announced Monday that Sean Bratches, executive VP of sales and marketing, will depart at the end of the year. He will serve in an advisory capacity to ESPN until that time.

“Sean is an extremely well-respected and admired industry visionary whose contributions to ESPN’s success cannot be overstated,” said ESPN president John Skipper. “We have all greatly appreciated his energy, integrity and service to ESPN, our employees and our industry."

Bratches joined ESPN in 1988 as an account executive in affiliate marketing. He was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame last October.

Bratches added: “There is no more innovative, inventive, creative and collaborative company in the media business — perhaps on the planet — than ESPN. ESPN’s future is bright, and my teams are performing at their highest levels. The time just felt right to pursue my next adventure.”