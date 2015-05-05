Paul Williams Re-Elected ASCAP Chairman/President

ASCAP has elected singer-songwriter Paul Williams to a fourth term as chairman and president of the music rights group.

Williams (Evergreen, Rainy Days and Mondays, We've Only Just Begun, Rainbow Connection) has had the post since 2009.

TV and commercial music producer Doug Wood is the newly elected writer vice chairman and Irwin Z. Robinson, VP of industry affairs for Cromwell Music, was re-elected publisher vice chairman.

Also re-elected were Caroline Bienstock, president and CEO, Carlin America, as secretary, and James M. Kendrick, Schott Music/European American Music, as treasurer.