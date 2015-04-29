Dan Silver Tapped as ABC News Digital Executive Producer

ABC News announced Wednesday Dan Silver has been named executive producer for ABC News Digital.

In the role, Silver will manage the digital editorial team and create, produce and develop new forms of digital content.

Prior to joining ABC News Digital, Silver worked at ESPN and ESPN Films for eight years. Silver, an Emmy-award winning producer, oversaw the development and production of 30 for 30 documentaries The Two Escobars, Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks, Once Brothers, Silly Little Game and The Hawaiian, as well as a handful of 30 for 30 digital shorts.

“As we expand ABC News Digital content—from GoStreams to Digital Originals to Deep Dives—across desktop, social, mobile, and connected devices, I’m confident Dan will be a terrific addition to our talented digital team and help us advance new forms of storytelling and connect with even greater audiences,” said ABC News president James Goldston in a note to staff.