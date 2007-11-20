WXTV Sets Up Ecuador Bureau

WXTV New York reporter Jean-Paul Davila will relocate to his native Ecuador next month to be a foreign correspondent for the Univision station.

Davila will also anchor a newsmagazine program that will be based in Ecuador capital Quito. A seven-year Univision veteran, he’s expected to begin in Ecuador Dec. 5.

WXTV is increasing its overseas presence. The station also has correspondents in Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

“We have a large audience of first- and second-generation immigrants,” WXTV news director Norma Morato said. “With today’s communications, they can stay much closer to their families overseas than previous generations of immigrants could. It enhances their appetite for foreign news."