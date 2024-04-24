Offbeat Comedy ‘The Outlaws’ Returns to Prime Video Next Month

Season three of comedy The Outlaws premieres on Prime Video May 31. Stephen Merchant co-created the show, and stars. There are five episodes.

The Outlaws follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced to complete a community service sentence together in Bristol.

Merchant, who was in The Office (U.K.), The Ricky Gervais Show, Extras and Hello Ladies, returns as Greg. Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Claes Bang and Clare Perkins are also in the cast, along with Christopher Walken, who plays a saturnine ex-con.

“With crime boss The Dean behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives — until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger,” Prime Video said. “As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?”

The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production. Merchant co-created the show with Elgin James, and is an executive producer and director. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice exec produce for Big Talk, along with John Butler.

The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios.

Elgin James co-created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. with Kurt Sutter.

A review in The Guardian before The Outlaws premiered said, “Christopher Walken runs riot in [this] brilliantly silly crime comedy.”