This FX Drama Series Gets a Fifth Season Renewal

FX’s biker drama series Mayans M.C. will return for a fifth season in 2023, according to network officials.

The series, a spinoff of FX’s 2008-14 Sons of Anarchy series, follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (played by JD Pardo) and the Mayans M.C. charter on the California-Mexico border, according to the network. Also starring in the series is Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas.

Mayans is executive produced by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. James broke the renewal news to fans at a panel session at San Diego Comic-Con. 20th Television President Karey Burke said there that James signed a new multiyear overall deal with the Disney-owned studio, which co-produces Mayans with FX Productions.

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under ‘EZ’s’ newly claimed leadership,” Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.” ■