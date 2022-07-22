FX Has Released the Final Season Trailer, Premiere Date for this Emmy-Winning Series
Fourth season of 'Atlanta' to premiere September 4
FX will debut the fourth and final season if its Emmy-winning comedy series Atlanta on September 4, according to a new series teaser trailer.
The series, which ended its third season this past May, reunites series stars Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz as they return home after spending most of season three in Europe.
According to FX, season four finds the four friends back in their hometown, "but the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?"
Atlanta earned three 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including a Best Actor in a Comedy nod for Glover, who won a 2017 Emmy in the category.
The series is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. ■
