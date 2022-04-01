‘The Outlaws’ Premieres on Prime Video

The Outlaws, a comedy-drama about lawbreakers thrown together to complete their community service sentences, premieres on Prime Video April 1. The show comes from Stephen Merchant and Elgin James. There are six episodes.

Christopher Walken and Merchant star.

Merchant’s TV projects have included The Office (UK), Extras, The Ricky Gervais Show and Hello Ladies.

“Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center,” said Prime Video. “When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.”

Also in the cast are Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Elgin James is the co-creator of Mayans M.C. on FX.

A review in The Guardian said, “It is wry and silly, has a knowing fondness for a dad-joke style gag, and it throws its characters into wild waters that are in stark contrast to their mostly humdrum daily lives. It gives each of the criminals a reason to run, and a reason to stay, and crucially, it made me care which route they chose.” ■