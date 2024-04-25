Hi Barbie! Mattel Launching First FAST Channels on Samsung TV Plus

Toy maker Mattel said it is working with Samsung to launch its first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels later this year.

Three channels are in the works: Barbie and Friends, Hot Wheels Action and Mattel Jr.

The will be available on the Samsung TV Plus streaming platform, as well as Samsung Galaxy devices and on the web.

The channels will feature programming based on Mattel brands such as American Girl, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, classic Monster High and Thomas & Friends.

“With the global appeal of Mattel’s brand portfolio and our expanding content offering, we are thrilled to partner with Samsung TV Plus to establish our first-ever FAST channels,” said Jason Horowitz, senior VP, global head of marketing & Media at Mattel. “In launching these channels, we gain the opportunity to deepen our relationship with existing Mattel fans and connect with all-new audiences.”

The Hot Wheels Action channel will feature characters like He-Manl, Thomas & Friends, while Mattel Jr. will provide stories featuring Kipper the dog, PIngu the penguin and the characters from Fisher-Price.

Mattel programming will be showcased on as part of the “Kids’ destination on Samsung TV Plus’ home screen.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“Mattel choosing to launch its first FAST channels with Samsung TV Plus is a testament to the service and audiences we have built,” added Sarah Nelson Uberto, head of business development, partnerships at Samsung TV Plus. “Barbie and Friends, Hot Wheels Action and Mattel Jr. add even more choice to Samsung TV Plus’ stable of family-friendly, brand-safe content we know both viewers and advertisers will love.”