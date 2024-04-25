Marty Moe Named President Of Trusted Media Brands

Trusted Media Brands (TMB) said it named Marty Moe as president.

Moe has been president of Vox Media Studios. At TMB, Moe will oversee the web, social and streaming businesses of titles including Reader’s Digest, Family Handyman, FailArmy and The Pet Collective.

“He is a proven, innovative leader and joins us at an exciting time with streaming viewership up 16% year over year, brands like The Pet Collective hitting their highest earning months on Facebook and YouTube, and opportunity across our web properties,” said TMB CEO Bonnie Kintzer. “We can’t wait to see what’s next under Marty’s leadership.”

As Moe moves in, Vince Errico, who was TMB’s president of digital for eight year, will be leaving the company.

TMB acquired social video company Jukin Media in 2021. Jukin founder Jonathan Skogmo and co-CEO Lee Essner left TMB a year later. Skokmo served as TMB’s chief innovation officer; Essner was chief strategy officer.

Moe began his career as a lawyer, clerking at the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C., and serving as deputy chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.

His media career includes stops at AOL and SB Nation which became Vox Media. At Vox, he co-founded the tech website The Verge.

“I am excited to join TMB and be a part of a world class team and portfolio of brands focused on delivering the highest quality content across platforms,” said Moe. “With proven growth across streaming and social platforms and new opportunities for innovation across search and web, it’s an incredible time to dive in - we are just scratching the surface of the opportunity.”