Reader’s Digest Parent Buys Social Video Outfit Jukin Media

Trusted Media Brands, the parent company of Reader’s Digest, said it acquired Jukin Media, best known for building brands including FailArmy and People Are Awesome from viral social media clip.

Jukin more recently has been turning its brands into ad supported connected TV and over-the-top channels.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to Reader’s Digest, Trusted Media Brands owns Taste of Home and Family Handyman. Adding Jukin Media quadruples Trusted Media Brands’ monthly audience reach, the companies said.

Jukin Media’s brands and employees will operate as part of an expanded portfolio of community-driven, user-generated content and lifestyle brands under the Trusted Media Brands umbrella.