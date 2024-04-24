Nick Carter, Aaron Carter Subject of New Investigation Discovery Docuseries

Investigation Discovery will delve into the lives and careers of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter in a new documentary series set to debut May 27.

The series Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, focuses on the fraught dynamic of the Carter family, from their rise to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s to their headline-making struggles in recent years, according to the network.

According to ID, The documentary, produced by ISH Entertainment, explores the 2017 accusations of sexual assault against Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter by three women while also diving into the mental health and substance abuse struggles of Nick's brother and singer Aaron, leading to Aaron's tragic death in 2022.

“Fallen Idols explores the dark side of fame and fraught family dynamics but also the intense challenges faced by accusers who come forward against celebrities and pop culture icons in today’s modern world,” the network said.