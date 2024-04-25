Future Today Redesigns Streaming App Interfaces

Future Today said it has introduced a redesigned user interface for about half of its 300 streaming apps, including Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.TV.

The new interface is designed to improve navigation, exploration and engagement for viewers.

Brands will have more opportunities to take exclusive positions on the apps[ homepages and individual sections.

“Our diverse audiences and family-friendly content make Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.TV the go-to destination for advertisers wanting to reach families and achieve outcomes,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today.

"Future Today’s enhanced user interface exemplifies our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our audience and brand partners, fostering memorable experiences for users across all demographics,” Mathur said.

When users open apps and channels, advertisers can be featured prominently. In addition to full share of voice on the homescreen, interactive carousels enable brands to showcase a variety of content.

Viewers will be able to use their remote control to engage with the ads to get more information and watch behind-the-scene and b-roll footage.

"First-screen advantage is valuable for brands looking to engage with consumers the moment they enter our streaming apps," said Jennifer D'Alessandro, head of ad sales and marketing at Future Today. "Advertisers are no longer confined to traditional ad slots. Instead they can utilize a dynamic landscape made for creative brand integration at every turn. We are here for our partners and will work together to create the best experience for our viewers while hitting all the hot buttons for brands."