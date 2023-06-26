Future Today Launching 5 Channels On New TCL AVOD Platform

Streaming programmer Future Today said it made a deal with smart TV set maker TCL under which Future Today will launch five channels on TCL’s new ad-supported video on demand service.

The five channels include HappyKids, ifood.tv and Fawsome.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with TCL, a company that shares our vision for providing high-quality streaming content to viewers," said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today. "This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and offer our diverse library of programming to even more viewers across North America. We are excited to share our expertise to power TCL's new streaming service and look forward to seeing its success.”

Future Today will also be providing TCL with its proprietary technology to fun TCL AVOD service.

“Continuing to pursue innovation, leveraging our vertical integration, and leaning into valuable relationships with partners like Future Today is what fuels TCL’s growth. Those factors, along with our award-winning product lineup, have made us one of the most popular electronics brands in the country,” said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. “TCL wouldn’t be a top 2 best-selling TV brand in the U.S. for four consecutive years if we didn’t listen to what our users value and consumers are hungry for more entertainment options, so we’re excited to expand our programming through this premium multi-channel streaming service.”

The companies said that integrating Future Today’s AVOD technology into TCL’s devices will provide TCL users with an improved experience and give them access to more content, including Future Today’s movies, lifestyle channels and kids programming.

"Future Today is dedicated to providing premium viewing experiences across its extensive library of content, and we are delighted to offer its quality entertainment to our users as TCL continues to deliver high-performance smart TVs to market," said Haohong Wang, general manager, TCL Research America. "As a leader in the TV industry, we know it’s vital to couple our award-winning hardware with dynamic content and featured services to truly fulfill consumer’s entertainment needs. This partnership continues our mission to ensure TCL’s products and experiences are best-in-class.” The partnership is set to launch over the coming months and is expected to provide an exceptional viewing experience for users of TCL devices in North America.