Sinclair Names Kevin Coskren Chief Meteorologist at KTUL Tulsa
Joins ABC affiliate from AccuWeather Network
Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named Kevin Coskren chief meteorologist at KTUL, its ABC affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Coskren had been senior television meteorologist at AccuWeather and host of AccuWeather Prime on The AccuWeather Network.
He replaces Chris Nunley, who moved to KSTU in Salt Lake City earlier this year.
“For 70 years KTUL has been a leader in weather for Oklahoma,” KTUL general manager Amy Calvert said. “Keeping our viewers informed and safe is our priority. Kevin’s heart for community and decades of experience, forecasting weather across the country, makes him the right person to continue our strong legacy.”
Before AccuWeather, Coskren was chief meteorologist at WLNE Providence, Rhode Island, and KLKN Lincoln, Nebraska.
“I’m so excited to be joining the KTUL First Warning Weather Team,“ Coskren said. “Safety has always been my number one goal. And I’m sure the wild Oklahoma weather will keep me busy for all four seasons.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.