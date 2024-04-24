Sinclair Names Kevin Coskren Chief Meteorologist at KTUL Tulsa

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named Kevin Coskren chief meteorologist at KTUL, its ABC affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Coskren had been senior television meteorologist at AccuWeather and host of AccuWeather Prime on The AccuWeather Network.

He replaces Chris Nunley, who moved to KSTU in Salt Lake City earlier this year.

“For 70 years KTUL has been a leader in weather for Oklahoma,” KTUL general manager Amy Calvert said. “Keeping our viewers informed and safe is our priority. Kevin’s heart for community and decades of experience, forecasting weather across the country, makes him the right person to continue our strong legacy.”

Before AccuWeather, Coskren was chief meteorologist at WLNE Providence, Rhode Island, and KLKN Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I’m so excited to be joining the KTUL First Warning Weather Team,“ Coskren said. “Safety has always been my number one goal. And I’m sure the wild Oklahoma weather will keep me busy for all four seasons.”