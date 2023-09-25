Sinclair’s KTUL Tulsa Names Chris Nunley Chief Meteorologist

By Jon Lafayette
Broadcasting & Cable
published

Chris Nunley

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KTUL Tulsa named Chris Nunley as chief meteorologist for the station branded as NewsChannel 8.

Nunley, who was weekend morning meteorologist at Tegna-owned KING Seattle, will deliver forecasts at KTUL weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

He is replacing chief meteorologist Dan Threlkeld, who is retiring.

For Nunley, the new job brings him back home, having grown up in southern Oklahoma.

“I’m thrilled to join the NewsChannel 8 First Warning Storm Team,“ Nunley said. “I couldn’t be happier to be back in the Sooner State. I attended grade school and high school in Oklahoma and studied Meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.” 

