Sinclair’s KTUL Tulsa Names Chris Nunley Chief Meteorologist

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KTUL Tulsa named Chris Nunley as chief meteorologist for the station branded as NewsChannel 8.

Nunley, who was weekend morning meteorologist at Tegna-owned KING Seattle, will deliver forecasts at KTUL weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

He is replacing chief meteorologist Dan Threlkeld, who is retiring.

For Nunley, the new job brings him back home, having grown up in southern Oklahoma.

“I’m thrilled to join the NewsChannel 8 First Warning Storm Team,“ Nunley said. “I couldn’t be happier to be back in the Sooner State. I attended grade school and high school in Oklahoma and studied Meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.”