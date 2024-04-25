Vevo Brings Music Videos to Telly’s Dual-Screen TVs

Music-video network Vevo said it launched its app on Telly, the company offering consumers free dual-screen TVs in return for data about what they’re watching.

The Telly sets also feature a six-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, so the music quality should be worth hearing as well as watching.

“Telly households love to listen, and now watch, music on the biggest screen in the home. Music is the most-used beyond TV feature on Telly today, and we are excited to partner with Vevo to make their incredible catalog of music content available for free to Telly households nationwide,” Neal Tiles, head of partnerships at Telly, said.

Launched in 2023, Telly expected to ship 500,000 sets in its first year, but fell short. It had about 400,000 people on its waiting list earlier this year.

“With the support of advertising, consumers increasingly expect access to premium programming for free and on demand. Our partnership with Telly underscores this trend, not only as a free way for viewers to watch premium programming, but also as a way for brands to reach and engage cord-cutting audiences,” said Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, executive VP, revenue, distribution & data operations at Vevo. “With over 900,000 music videos from artists of all genres, Vevo is committed to making its premium content available across screens in the home and Telly’s ad-supported business model furthers this mission, while enabling marketers to drive meaningful outcomes.”