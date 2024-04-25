Steve Carell Joins Tina Fey in Netflix Adaptation of 'The Four Seasons'

Netflix said Wednesday that Steve Carell will be starring alongside Tina Fey in The Four Seasons, a series remake of an eponymous 1981 comedic drama film directed and starring Alan Alda alongside Carol Burnett

The series was first announced in January with an eight-episode order, and will be produced in partnership with Universal Television and Fey’s production company, Little Stranger, Inc.

Set to begin production later this year, The Four Seasons’ star-studded cast could be an indication that Netflix’s TV production strategy, at least on the TV series side, may not be impacted by the "serious restructuring" facing Dan Lin’s film department. Lin recently announced plans to cut down on big-name, big-budget films.

Carell, best known for his time on NBC’s hit series The Office, for which he received six consecutive Emmy nominations, has previously worked with Netflix, starring in the streamer’s comedy series Space Force.

In the 1981 film version of The Four Seasons, three married couples take a vacation together for each of the year's four seasons, but dynamics shift in middle age when one of the husbands leaves his wife for a younger woman.

Fey will co-create the series alongside Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, continuing a partnership that began with the Emmy-nominated series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The series will also reunite Carell and Fey, who previously worked together on the 2010 comedy feature Date Night.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Fey, Fisher and Wigfield also collaborated previously on hit series 30 Rock, for which Fey and Wigfield shared the Emmy for writing its final episode.

Alda will also produce for the series alongside Marissa Bregman, the daughter of the original film's producer, Martin Bregman.

Alda has adapted The Four Seasons once before, when in 1984 he produced a 13-episode TV series based on the movie for CBS.