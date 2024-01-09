Tina Fey To Star in Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ Series

Actress/comedian Tina Fey will return to television in a new original Netflix series, The Four Seasons, based on the 1981 theatrical movie of the same name.

The Universal Television-produced, eight-episode series adaptation of the movie, which starred Alan Alda and Carol Burnett and followed the exploits of three couples who take vacations together during each of the seasons, will be produced by Fey along with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. The three worked together on the final season of NBC's Emmy-winning comedy series 30 Rock.

The Four Seasons marks the latest project for Fey and Netflix, following the Fey-produced series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – which ran from 2015-2020 – as well as Girls5eva, which launches its third season on Netflix this March. Fisher previously worked with Netflix on the series Never Have I Ever.

The Four Seasons, which begins production later this year, is executive produced by Fey, Fisher, Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond, with Alda and Marissa Bregman serving as producers, according to Netflix.