Paramount Plus Renews ‘Dora’

Paramount Plus has ordered a second season for Dora, the animated preschool show based on Dora the Explorer. The show, featuring Dora on a rainforest adventure with a map and a monkey, premiered April 12.

“Kids and family programming is consistently one of the most popular genres on Paramount Plus and we’re thrilled that our audience has already embraced Dora,” said Jeff Grossman, executive VP, programming, Paramount Plus. “It’s an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved character and iconic franchise to a whole new generation.”

Diana Zermeño voices Dora, Asher Colton Spence voices her monkey pal, Boots, Anairis Quiñones is Map and Marc Weiner voices sneaky fox Swiper.

Kathleen Herles, who voiced Dora on Dora the Explorer, portrays Mami.

“Our audiences have embraced the new Dora series with open arms, and it’s incredible how she continues to capture the imaginations of preschoolers around the world with her extraordinary rainforest adventures,“ Ramsey Naito, president, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said. “We can’t wait for kids to discover all of the new fantastical places and colorful characters in the second season while learning and playing along with their good friend Dora.”

Dora is produced by Nickelodeon Animation. Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes created the show. They executive produce with Rich Magallanes.

Dora the Explorer was created by Gifford, Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner. It debuted on Nickelodeon in 2000.