Prime Video’s ‘Fallout,’ HBO’s ‘The Sympathizer’ Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (April 8-14)

A video game-based sci-fi series and an espionage-themed thriller lead the list of original programs premiering this week.

Prime Video on April 11 will debut Fallout, a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the video game franchise of the same name. The eight-episode series follows a group of people living in luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to a highly complex and violent universe, according to the streaming service. Walter Goggins, Aaron Moten, Ella Purnell and Moises Arias star in the eight-episode series.

On April 14, HBO will premiere limited drama series The Sympathizer, which follows the exploits of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War, according to HBO. Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. stars along with Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan and Toan Le.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of April 8-14. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

April 10: Hapless (comedy), Peacock

April 10, What Jennifer Did (documentary), Netflix

April 11: The Barnes Bunch (reality), WE tv

April 12: Dora (animated family series), Paramount Plus

April 12: Franklin (drama), Apple TV Plus

April 12: Good Times (animated comedy), Netflix

April 12: The Greatest Hits (movie), Hulu