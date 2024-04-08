Prime Video’s ‘Fallout,’ HBO’s ‘The Sympathizer’ Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (April 8-14)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting on streaming and cable services
A video game-based sci-fi series and an espionage-themed thriller lead the list of original programs premiering this week.
Prime Video on April 11 will debut Fallout, a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the video game franchise of the same name. The eight-episode series follows a group of people living in luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to a highly complex and violent universe, according to the streaming service. Walter Goggins, Aaron Moten, Ella Purnell and Moises Arias star in the eight-episode series.
On April 14, HBO will premiere limited drama series The Sympathizer, which follows the exploits of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War, according to HBO. Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. stars along with Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan and Toan Le.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of April 8-14. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
April 10: Hapless (comedy), Peacock
April 10, What Jennifer Did (documentary), Netflix
April 11: The Barnes Bunch (reality), WE tv
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
April 12: Dora (animated family series), Paramount Plus
April 12: Franklin (drama), Apple TV Plus
April 12: Good Times (animated comedy), Netflix
April 12: The Greatest Hits (movie), Hulu
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.