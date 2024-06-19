Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Romps in Primetime, Total Day
MSNBC, ESPN round out top three most watched networks for the week
Fox News won its second straight primetime ratings race last week, doubling the viewership of its closest competitors.
The news network averaged 2.1 million viewers during the week of June 10 to June 16, easily besting second-place MSNBC’s 962,000 viewers and ESPN’s 903,000 viewers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.
USA Network finished fourth for the week with 779,000 viewers, followed by HGTV with 751,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel with 672,000 watchers. INSP earned the seventh spot on the chart with 612,000 viewers, followed by History (573,000 viewers), TBS (527,000) and Discovery Channel (483,000).
Fox News was the most-watched network on a 24-hour basis for the 23rd consecutive week, with 1.3 million viewers. MSNBC (698,000), ESPN (442,000), CNN (396,000) and HGTV (393,000) rounded out the top five list, according to Nielsen.
