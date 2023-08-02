Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Ends July On Top Of Primetime, Total Day Charts

Fox News closed out July on a roll, sweeping the month’s cable primetime and total day ratings charts.

The cable news network averaged 1.8 million viewers in primetime for the week of July 24 to July 31, beating out second place MSNBC's 1.2 million viewers and marking its fifth straight win on the chart, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

Hallmark Channel rode its "Christmas in July" slate of holiday films to a third-place finish with 836,000 watchers, followed by Discovery Channel with 828,000 viewers, and INSP with 756,000 viewers.

History pulled into sixth place with 702,000 viewers, followed by HGTV and TLC in a tie for seventh with 648,000 viewers, USA Network (626,000 viewers) and ESPN (599,000).

Fox News continued its dominance of the total day charts, notching its 30th straight win with an average of 1.1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (760,000), Hallmark Channel (476,000), CNN (431,000) and INSP (415,000).