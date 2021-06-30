Weather Channel Launching Subscription Streaming Service

The Weather Channel, part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, said it plans to launch a $4.99 a month streaming subscription service dubbed The Weather Channel Plus.

The Weather Channel Plus will offer more than 50 news and entertainment streaming channels when it launches in the fourth quarter.

Byron Allen (Image credit: Allen Media Group)

Allen Media Group anticipates having 30 million subscribers within five years.

“The Weather Channel has been voted the most-trusted news brand in America for eleven consecutive years, and the fifth most-trusted brand in America overall, which makes it the perfect brand for a direct-to-consumer streaming platform,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “We’ve aggregated some of the best news and entertainment content while keeping it affordable and accessible at the same time. We are highly confident that consumers will enjoy The Weather Channel Plus streaming service for decades to come.”

Allen Media Group already offers free streaming services Local Now and The Grio.

It owns 12 TV stations, plus networks such as Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Justice Central.TV, This TV and Pattrn.