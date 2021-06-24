Fox News Names Meteorologists for New Streaming Weather Service

Fox News Media has named six meteorologists to appear on its upstart Fox Weather streaming service.

Recently signed meteorologists include Jason Frazer and Britta Merwin, who will serve as the platform’s morning news co-hosts. Craig Herera will co-anchor one of the platform’s key programming blocks, as will Brigit Mahoney and Stephen Morgan, said the service.

Also, Nick Kosir will co-host the platform’s evening programming, said Fox News Media.

“We are very excited to announce the first team of talented meteorologists who will anchor our coverage from the Fox Weather studio headquarters in New York City,” said Fox Weather president Sharri Berg in a statement. “They each bring their own unique perspective and local experience from all regions across the country, as we begin to grow our national platform.”

Frazer comes to Fox Weather from station WKYC-TV in Cleveland, while Merwin joins the service from Houston's KPRC-TV. Herrera most recently served at Seattle's KING-TV station, and Mahoney comes to the service from KTVI-TV in St. Louis.

Kosir joins Fox Weather from WJZY-TV in Charlotte and Morgan most recently served as a meteorologist at KRIV-TV in Houston.