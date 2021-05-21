Fox News Taps Execs for Streaming Weather Service

Six executives were named to the management team for Fox Weather, the ad-supported streaming service being launched by Fox News Media in the third quarter.

The execs are David Clark, senior VP and head of programming; Steve Barron, senior VP, digital product & strategy; Mike McClain, senior VP and general manager; Diane Doctor, VP of programming development; Tim Gaughan, VP of news operations; and Deante Parker, director and head of video operations and audience development.

Also Read: Fox News Selling Ads in New Streaming Weather Channel in Upfront

Each executive reports to Sharri Berg, named president of Fox Weather in December .

“We are thrilled to announce the leadership team at Fox Weather,” Berg said. “As incredibly talented executives, they each bring a unique and diverse set of skills to this startup and I look forward to working with them as we launch and grow the platform.”

Clark was senior VP of weekend programming at Fox News Channel.

Baron was chief strategy officer for the Local Media Association.

McClain is adding his Fox Weather duties to his current role as senior VP, general manager of Fox’s duopoly in Orlando, Florida.

Doctor will continue to serve as VP and station manager for Fox’s WWOR Secaucus, New Jersey, and as affiliate relations manager for Fox News Edge.

Gaughan rejoined Fox News Media after nine years with CBS News, most recently as VP affiliate services and Newspath.

Parker joined Fox News in 2017 as manager of digital operations strategies.