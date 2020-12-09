Fox News Plans to Launch Weather Streaming Service

Fox News Media said it plans to launch an advertising-supported streaming weather service called Fox Weather in the third quarter of 2021.

The move comes amid media companies rushing to streaming. It will also follow an election year that boosted cable new ratings. It will challenge incumbents including The Weather Channel and AccuWeather.

Sharri Berg, currently COO of News and Operations for Fox Television Stations, will also serve as president of Fox Weather. She will give up her role as executive VP of news operating for Fox News Channel.

Berg will report to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

“It was only natural to expand our footprint to weather with the launch of our eighth platform, Fox Weather and there is no one better to lead this new venture than Sharri Berg,” said Scott. “Sharri is an immensely talented executive with extraordinary leadership skills and a unique ability to collaborate and execute across multiple divisions.”

Berg has been with Fox News Channel since its launch.

“Weather is a vital component to news and combining our trusted reporters and expert meteorologists from Fox News and FTS nationwide, the Fox Weather products will be built to serve our audiences in a customized fashion. I’m excited to get started as we continue to innovate and build new products from the ground up.”

Fox Weather will debut with the Fox Weather App in the third quarter of 2021. There will also be an integrated website and streaming service featuring local, regional and national updates as well as live programming.

Between Fox News and the Fox TV stations, there are more than 75 meteorologists already on staff. The New York-based Fox Weather Meteorological Center will integrate the Fox Television Stations radar network, display technology and weather experts to cover major weather events and provide local updates.