Byron Allen to Launch TheGrio.TV Network During Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group will launch a new TV network targeted to African-American audiences in January during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

TheGrio.TV network will take over digital multicast network Light TV -- which Allen acquired this past October from MGM -- and will feature movies, sitcoms, dramas, concerts, and lifestyle content, according to AMG officials. The service will debut on Jan. 15.

(Image credit: Allen Media Group )

Allen purchased TheGrio.com website from NBCUniversal in 2016.

“TheGrio.TV is the first and only 100 percent African American-owned and targeted broadcast television network and free digital platform – making us truly authentic, without being filtered or controlled by others outside of the community,” Allen said in a statement.