Byron Allen to Launch TheGrio.TV Network During Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend
African-American targeted service to replace Light TV multicast network
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group will launch a new TV network targeted to African-American audiences in January during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
TheGrio.TV network will take over digital multicast network Light TV -- which Allen acquired this past October from MGM -- and will feature movies, sitcoms, dramas, concerts, and lifestyle content, according to AMG officials. The service will debut on Jan. 15.
Allen purchased TheGrio.com website from NBCUniversal in 2016.
“TheGrio.TV is the first and only 100 percent African American-owned and targeted broadcast television network and free digital platform – making us truly authentic, without being filtered or controlled by others outside of the community,” Allen said in a statement.
