Warner Bros. Discovery Sales Head Jon Steinlauf Joins Advanced Advertising Summit Lineup

Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S advertising sales office for Warner Bros. Discovery, will be featured as a keynote speaker at the Advanced Advertising Summit on September 11 in New York.

Steinlauf oversees ad revenue for one of the largest collection of cable networks plus streaming services Max and discovery plus. He will talk about WBD’s expanding advanced advertising capabilities. He might even have some things to say about Barbie, the Warner Bros. box office hit, which will be coming to Max.

Steinlauf joins an agenda that leads of with Laura Schmidt, senior media director for the University of Phoenix, and Laura Grover, head of client solutions at EDO, discussion how they boosted campaign performance with EDO’s new creative rotation optimization product.

(Image credit: Future)

The event features panels focusing key industry issues including measuring results, addressable advertising, branded content and local advertising.

Speakers represent companies including The Walt Disney Co., Comcast Advertising, iSpot.TV, Alliant, MiQ, AMC Networks, Vizio and Showseeker.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards will be presented to campaign that used data and technology to achieve outstanding results. There will be awards for the best use of data, the best target definition, the best uses of branded content and best use of multiple platforms.

There will also be an award given to the best overall campaign.

The Advanced Advertising Summit will be held at ETC.Venues at 360 Madison Avenue.

The Summit is part of NYC TV Week, which is produced by Future U.S., the publisher of Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV.