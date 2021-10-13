VideoAmp Incorporates HyphaMetrics Panel Data Into Audience Measurement
In big data world, panels still matter, companies say
VideoAmp said it made a deal that will enable it to incorporate data from HyphaMetrics’ cross-screen audience panels into its measurement products.
VideoAmp is one of a number of measurement companies jockeying to provide the TV industry with alternatives to Nielsen, which has been under fire because the way it managed its panels led to undercounting viewing during the pandemic.
Also Read: Ad Industry Seeks Alternatives After Nielsen Loses Seal of Approval
ViacomCBS said it would use a currency based on VideoAmp measurement as a currency to plan, transact and measure national media campaigns, a role monopolized by Nielsen.
“At VideoAmp we see panels as an important part of our overall solution set as the industry searches for a new holistic media measurement currency,” VideoAmp chief measurability officer Josh Chasin said. “We’ve been especially impressed with HyphaMetrics’ innovative, patented measurement tech stack and we look forward to working together to develop new measurement solutions for buyers and sellers of cross-screen advertising.”
VideoAmp said the way it is using HyphaMetrics panel-based data set aligns with the WFA’s blueprint for cross-media measurement. The WFA outlines merging census-level big data and panel data to provide a better understanding of consumer media behavior.
“Panels play an integral role in providing a definitive understanding of how consumers interact with content and advertising across all of their devices and channels,” said Joanna Drews, CEO and co-founder of HyphaMetrics. “We are excited for VideoAmp to incorporate this granular behavioral layer of data, covering all aspects of today's unique viewing environment such as video gaming, secondary device usage and walled gardens.”
Drews, a former Comscore executive, started HyphaMetrics, which has developed its own meter to measure every network, program, advertisement, product placement, streaming app and gaming environment on every device in a household. The company expects to have 5,000 homes and 15,000 devices hooked up to its technology.
In March, HyphaMetrics received a patent for cross-platform measurement.
Also Read: MadHive First To License Panel Data from HyphaMetrics
VideoAmp uses a data set of co-mingled viewership from smart TVs and set-top boxes to measure video across devices. The data is housing on a platform where it can be utilized with tools for planning and optimizing campaigns and valuing media as its being bought and sold.
Also Read: VideoAmp Renews Key Vizio Deal For TV Viewing Information
VideoAmp is a charter member of HyphaMetrics Content Metrics panel trial. The trial, which commenced in July of 2021, will run through the first quarter of 2022 in order to encompass major viewing events like the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.