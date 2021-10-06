VideoAmp Renews Key Vizio Deal For TV Viewing Information

VideoAmp and Vizio said they renewed their agreement enabling VideoAmp to use data from smart TVs as part of a new ad sales currency that ViacomCBS and others plan to use as an alternative to Nielsen.

Vizio has been restricting the use of data from its Inscape unit as it builds its own targeted ad business. The new deal lets VideoAmp use the data for planning, measurement and ad sales through 2025, with an option for VideoAmp to extend the pact.

ViacomCBS last month announced that it will be using VideoAmp to sell and guarantee ad deals. ViacomCBS and other programmers were already using VideoAmp for planning and measurement. VideoAmp said it was talking to other programmers about using its currency as well.

VideoAmp is also conducting pilot programs aimed at creating alternative currencies with six major media agency holding companies.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Vizio and are looking forward to what the future holds for our partnership. Effective advertising hinges on changing the way we use our datasets to create more advanced, resilient and transparent solutions for our clients. Vizio has been a trusted partner in helping us achieve an unrivaled level of confidence and service for our clients,” said VideoAmp chief strategy officer, Nick Chakalos. “Our renewed partnership will ensure the continued delivery of privacy-safe, scalable solutions for reaching the right audience while also optimizing media investments and advertising yields in the most effective way.”

Vizio’s Inscape collects automatic content recognition (ACR) data from more than 18 million opted-in Vizio Smart TVs. VideoAmp combines that with data from set-top boxes to get a picture of viewing across video platforms.

"VideoAmp’s continued use of VIZIO’s Inscape viewership data will help support VideoAmp’s recently announced currency plans,” said Travis Hockersmith, VP of Platform Plus at Vizio “Vizio's Inscape continues to help accelerate cross-screen currency options with our best-in-class data set.”