Veteran Cable TV Journalist Lou Dobbs Dies

Lou Dobbs hosts "Lou Dobbs Tonight" at Fox Business Network Studios on December 13, 2018 in New York City.

Veteran cable news television host Lou Dobbs, whose more than four-decade career included shows on CNN and Fox Business Network, has died at 78.

Dobbs’ death was confirmed on his social media accounts, including X, formerly Twitter. No cause of death was given. “Lou was a fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him most,” the statement read. “Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American.”

Dobbs spent nearly 30 years at CNN, hosting the financial-themed Moneyline in 1980 before it was renamed Lou Dobbs Tonight in 2003. Dobbs left CNN in 2009 and in 2010 joined Fox Business Network, where he hosted the Lou Dobbs Tonight show.

A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Dobbs' Fox Business show was eventually canceled in 2021 after he was named in a $2.7 billion defamation suit from voting technology company Smartmatic, which claims that Dobbs and other Fox hosts defamed the company while supporting former President Trump's theories that the election was rigged.

Trump lauded Dobbs in a Thursday post on his social media platform Truth Social, saying that the commentator "was unique in so many ways, and loved our country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful life, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

Industry executives and politicians also took to social media to pay tribute to Dobbs.

I love Lou Dobbs.He was brutal and brilliant. He was funny and erudite. He had a mischievous smile but didn't suffer fools.He was a great family man.He was a great journalist.He was a great patriot.He taught me a lot.Condolences to his family.Rest in Peace https://t.co/cl8tvX39CeJuly 18, 2024

R.I.P Lou Dobbs. Wow pic.twitter.com/BWgxLsjCmGJuly 18, 2024

Farewell to Lou Dobbs, the man who thought Trump was God before it was cool pic.twitter.com/Zsj5Xmao0zJuly 18, 2024

I am saddened to hear about the passing of the great Lou Dobbs. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Dobbs family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GxNVEBt94eJuly 18, 2024