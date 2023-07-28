U.S. Women’s World Cup Win Tops Sports Ratings Chart: This Week in Sports Ratings

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

Golf’s Open Championship, NASCAR race draw weekend viewers

Lindsey Horan of USA and Olympique Lyonnais and Tran Thi Hai Linh of Vietnam and Hanoi WFC compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. and Tran Thi Hai Linh of Vietnam in the July 21 opening match of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup. (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The U.S. Women's soccer team’s first World Cup match was the most-watched live sports event last week.

Fox Sports’ telecast of the July 21 U.S.-Vietnam Women’s World Cup event averaged 5.26 million viewers to top all events, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. Overall, Fox Sports posted two Women’s World Cup telecasts in the top 10, including its July 20 match between Nigeria and Canada. 

NBC’s coverage of golf’s Open Championship — often referred to in the U.S. as the British Open — drew three top 10 slots last week, including a second-place finish for the July 23 final round that drew 3.35 million viewers. 

USA Network’s July 23 coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 averaged 2.8 million viewers to draw a third-place ratings finish. The performance was up 8% from last year’s race and was NBC Sports’ most-watched Cup Series race on cable since 2019. 

Also finishing in the top 10 was Univision’s July 21 coverage of international soccer star Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami, which averaged 1.75 million viewers. The game was the biggest MLS single-network audience since 2004, according to SportsMedia Watch.

Top-Rated Live Sports Events, July 17-23
DateEvent Network Viewership
July 21Women's World Cup (US-Vietnam)Fox 5.26 million
July 232023 Open Golf TournamentNBC3.35 million
July 23NASCAR Pocono RaceUSA 2.80 million
July 222023 Open Golf Tournament NBC2.61 million
July 22Fox Saturday BaseballFox 1.93 million
July 21MLS Leagues Cup (Cruz Azul-Inter Miami)Univision1.75 million
July 23NASCAR Pocono Race (pre-show)USA 1.74 million
July 232023 Open Golf Tournament (pre-show)NBC1.45 million
July 23Sunday Night BaseballESPN1.30 million
July 20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria-CanadaFox 1.22 million
